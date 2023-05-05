The game of tennis has been a big part of the lives of Larry and Sue Kline.
Without the sport, the pair may never have even crossed paths at the University of Kentucky.
“We literally met on the tennis court,” Larry said.
They have been part of tennis at virtually every level — player, coach, and club owner. Now, the recently retired couple have moved to Grayson County and will share their expertise with area residents, especially players in the Grayson County High School tennis program.
“As far as the tennis program, I think it’s a win-win for our program and also our community to bring recognition and awareness to the game of tennis,” veteran GCHS tennis coach Sherry Vincent said of having the Klines locally. “
To re-generate some enthusiasm for the game through the schools.”
The Klines resume is stellar.
Both played at UK, although Sue finished her college career at the University of Louisville after Larry graduated and returned home to Louisville.
They have coached players of all playing levels and earlier this year sold the Blairwood Tennis, Swim and Fitness Club and the Louisville Tennis Club.
“We care, and it goes beyond tennis,” Larry said during a recent meeting with many of the players and parents in the GCHS tennis program. “Very, very impressive to learn the things she (Vincent) does for you and I’m appreciative and I know you guys are, too. Sue and I shared a lot of the same things and values with Coach Vincent. We’re excited to be here.”
The Klines said all three of their children played tennis growing up, with one son playing at the Division II level and a daughter who briefly played professionally. Another son played in high school and is now in medical school.
“The neat thing about this is all of our children still love to play tennis,” Larry said.
Although retired, they wanted to use some of their free time to promote the game of tennis and help others along the way to improve their games.
“The game of tennis has meant a lot to us and our family,” Larry said.
Their family was named the 2008 Kentucky, Southern and United States Tennis Association national Family of the Year for their decades of dedication to the game.
Both are United States Professional Tennis Association certified pros and “We’re both at the elite level. There are different levels of certification,” said Larry, who was inducted into the Kentucky Tennis Hall of Fame in 2011. “It’s on-court…it is the highest level of certification that both Coach Sue and I have acquired over the years.”
Sue said she and her husband see this as a chance to add to what Coach Vincent does and help improve players.
“This is an opportunity for us to come down to an area that doesn’t have an indoor tennis facility,” she said. “Kids in Louisville are very lucky because they have year-round training, and I don’t think we think twice about that — it’s something we’ve always had. Down here, you’re just outside and it’s weather related. It’s an opportunity for us to give what we give those kids something down here.”
The plan is to hold tennis camps in June and July as well as offer private lessons. If interested, contact the Klines at larrykline@aol.com for camp dates, lessons and cost.
“We’ve got a little more time on our hands, and, not running two businesses, we’re enjoying playing ourselves,” Larry said. “That’s one of the things, we want to share our passion for the game. Hopefully it’s not just something that you’re just going to play your four years of high school and in middle school, but it’s something you’re going to play the rest of your life.
“It’s just a wonderful sport, so many life lessons that tennis brings, and I know Coach Vincent does that on and off the court.”
The Klines also hope to bring the Net Generation Program, which introduces tennis to youngsters at an early age, to area schools.
“In the Oldham County Schools, I would go in with the little nets, the little foam balls and go in on Friday afternoons or whatever afternoon and do a clinic to get kids started and I’ve done that for many years,” Sue said. “I also worked with middle school kids, kids with learning disabilities, I’ve taught children with physical disabilities. I’ve taught everyone because everyone can learn.”
Vincent, who has coached at GCHS for more than three decades, said having the Klines available for local tennis players will not only help them, but her as well.
“I’m hoping we’re going to see more growth in the development mechanically and the preparation and how we train,” Vincent said. “The success is yet to be seen based on what these guys are going to dive in and be committed to doing…We’re going to grow as a program and I’m going to grow as a coach; even though I go other places to teach, having a quality instructor in front of me will be nice. To have this level and passion and experience, we’re going to grow in a lot of different ways.”
She said the Klines approached her about coming to the area and adding to what she has built over the years.
“We love sharing our passion for tennis, and we’re really excited to be here with you guys here in Grayson County,” Larry said. “We’ve been well-rounded not only on the court teaching, but also heavily involved in the community, and we want to do that here as well.”
