The KMA Golf Scramble is set to be held at the Falls of Rough Resort on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
The fee for the scramble is $300 for each four-person team. The fee includes two mulligans and one skirt per player.
The team prizes for the scramble are as follows: first — $800, second — $600, third — $400.
Additional prizes will be offered for longest drive and closest to the pin.
Hole sponsors and donations are welcome.
For more information on the KMA Golf Scramble, call Terry Tate (270-589-9035), Rich Marchinoski (724-602-6360) or the Moose Lodge (270-879-1256, after 3 p.m.).
