Kolbie Rae Lynn Saltsman, 4, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born Dec. 2, 2017, in Leitchfield, the daughter of Adam Saltsman and Alexandria Fulkerson.
She is survived by her parents, Alexandria Fulkerson (Casey Hayes) and Adam Saltsman (Destiny Calvert); two brothers, Hurley and Atlas Saltsman; a sister, Joani Hayes; three aunts, Ashley Collard (Eric), Sheena Newton & Haley Masters; two uncles, Dakota Masters and Wesley Saltsman; maternal grandparents, Leroy and Sheila Fulkerson; paternal grandmother, Michelle Elkins (Ernie); and her paternal grandfather, Stanley Saltsman (Amber). Special friends Tim and Julie Cantwell, Eric and Michelle Crawford, and Jamie Montalvo; and several close cousins and friends also survive.
The funeral was Monday, June 27, 2022, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Curtis Decker officiating. Burial was in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
