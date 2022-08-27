Koty Parks, age 31, of Eastview, formerly of Caneyville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Leitchfield. He was born on April 30, 1991, in Leitchfield the son of Danny Parks and the late Margie Austin Stone.
Left to honor Koty’s memory are his wife, Whitney Cundiff Parks; three daughters, Breez, Haydan, and Tilly Parks; his father and stepmother, Danny and Lori Parks; and his mother-in-law, Debby Cundiff.
Aside from his mother, Koty was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Leo Cundiff.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel with Bro. Keith Shephard officiating. Burial was in Richland Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and again from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
