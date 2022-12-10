Kristi Lynn Greenfield, age 41, of Morgantown, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at her home.
She was born on March 31, 1981 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the daughter of Barbara Mitchell Lacefield and the late Howard Lacefield.
She is survived by her daughter, Ariana Aspridge (Joshua), and her step-daughter, Alyssa Hutchison, both of Morgantown, and her mother, Barbara Lacefield, of Morgantown, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Larry Lacefield and Bro. Tony Embry officiating. Burial was in the Geary Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
