Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 4 would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel the district’s roadways.
Post 4 strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various traffic safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
KSP Post 4 will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout its district during the Christmas and New Year Holiday period to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes.
KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes. The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, and the valid licensing of drivers. Violations of law or other public safety issues that arise shall be addressed.
Traffic safety checkpoints will allow Kentucky State Police the opportunity to periodically concentrate its efforts in checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws that will ultimately increase the safety of the citizens within the Commonwealth. Drivers encountering a traffic safety checkpoint are requested to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, those with no violations of law and minimal roadway congestion can reasonably expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.
KSP Post 4 covers the following Kentucky counties: Hardin, Jefferson, Bullitt, Nelson, Meade, Breckinridge, LaRue, and Grayson. These locations can be found on kentuckystatepolice.org.
