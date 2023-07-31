A former Leitchfield police officer was arrested last Friday, July 28 on multiple charges stemming from an alleged sexual relationship with a juvenile.
Last Thursday, July 27, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 4 was notified by the Leitchfield Police Department (LPD) about an internal investigation involving one of its police officers who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female.
During the course of the investigation, KSP detectives discovered 27-year-old Jeremy Taylor Wright, of Caneyville, while an LPD officer, had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female on July 22 in Bardstown, Kentucky, according to a press release.
After the relationship was discovered, Wright resigned from the department, and the case was turned over to the KSP.
As a result of the investigation, a warrant was issued last Friday, and Wright was arrested and charged with rape, third degree and sexual abuse, first degree. Police say more charges could also be forthcoming as the investigation continues.
Wright was lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center.
According to Nelson County Jailer Justin Hall, Wright has since been released on a $5,000 cash bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.
The investigation remains ongoing by Det. Robert Hartley.
