On Aug. 11, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 51 cadets graduated the agency’s training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth.
Cadet Class 103 graduates increase the number of KSP troopers protecting Kentucky’s 120 diverse counties to approximately 940, which is the highest number of troopers the agency has employed since 2006.
Among those graduates were Charles Rafferty, of Leitchfield, who also earned an associate’s degree and will report to Post 16 in Henderson, Kentucky, and the following four who will report to Post 4 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, which serves Grayson County: Kenneth Anderson, of Okolona, Kentucky; James Grant III, of Elizabethtown; Christopher Johnson, of Bloomfield, Kentucky; and Lukas Jones, of Louisville, Kentucky. Grant and Johnson also earned associate’s degrees.
Additionally, Grant received the class Valedictorian award, which includes a new 2023 police cruiser.
“KSP is the backbone of safety in our commonwealth, and I am honored to have these 51 Kentuckians join Team Kentucky in the name of creating safer communities,” Beshear said. “I ask that the commonwealth join me and my family in praying for these brave public servants each and every day. KSP has my administration’s full support, and we will do everything we can to ensure your safety and protection, just as you do for all Kentuckians.”
KSP Post 4 Captain Jeremy Smith is excited to welcome new troopers to Elizabethtown.
“I am excited for the arrival of Trooper Kenneth Anderson, Trooper James Grant, Trooper Christopher Johnson, and Trooper Lukas Jones to the Kentucky State Police Post in Elizabethtown,” Smith said. “Their presence at Post will provide a much-needed boost in manpower and will allow us to better serve the communities in our Post area. I applaud their commitment, dedication, and hard work over the last 24 weeks at the KSP training academy and look forward to seeing their commitment continue through public safety and community service at KSP Post 4.”
During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. pledged the agency’s commitment to continue providing exceptional training and critical resources to the 51 graduates to ensure a successful and long career in law enforcement.
“I am pleased to welcome these new cadets to the ranks of trooper,” said Burnett. “It’s been a hard-fought journey for each of them, and they have more than earned the honor to wear our badge.”
Cadet Class 103 reported to the KSP training academy on Feb. 26 to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper. These graduating cadets will uphold the mission of KSP to promote public safety through service, integrity and professionalism, using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property, and protect individual rights.
The graduates of Cadet Class 103 received more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.
The KSP Training Academy staff provides cadets with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to help make the commonwealth’s streets safer, communities stronger and the nation more secure through exceptional law enforcement.
“The commonwealth’s newest troopers have been given hundreds of hours of training to help them face tomorrows challenges,” said KSP Academy Commander Capt. Shawn Darby. “They will need everyone’s genuine support throughout their career, in good times and bad.”
KSP’s recruitment branch is currently accepting applications for the upcoming cadet class 104, which is slated to begin January 2024. The deadline to apply is by close of business Aug. 31.
For more information about career opportunities with KSP, visit kentuckystatepolice.org/recruitment/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.