On Nov. 9, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) recognized 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021, including one major, two captains, three lieutenants, and 25 sergeants.
During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. encouraged the recently promoted leaders to continue leading by example, putting integrity and honesty first and making Kentucky’s safety the utmost priority.
“As I look out at you today, I see leaders who will continually instill the highest levels of professionalism into those they lead,” said Burnett. “I see leaders that will ensure those they lead provide public safety for all citizens of the commonwealth. I am proud of the work you have put into this promotional process and look forward to seeing how you will impact this agency.”
Post 4 area promotions include Trooper Blake E. Owens, who was promoted to sergeant and assigned to Post 4, Elizabethtown.
Post 4 Commander Captain Jeremy Smith said, “I am extremely proud of Sergeant Owens’ accomplishment. I’m also looking forward to working with him in his new leadership role.”
Smith went on to say, Sergeant Owens, in his new role, will be a great asset to Post Operations and the community in which he serves daily.
KSP’s focus this year is to maintain and strengthen its essential workforce in order to better provide public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities that KSP serves.
