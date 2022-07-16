Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown covers eight counties. They include Hardin, Jefferson, Bullitt, Nelson, Meade, Breckinridge, LaRue, and Grayson. The West Region covers eight post areas.
They are Post 1, Post 2, Post 3, Post 4, Post 5, Post 12, Post 15, and Post 16.
KSP Post 4 will continue to conduct traffic safety checkpoints through July, August, and the remainder of 2022 looking for impaired drivers, unrestrained motorists, and other traffic violations at various locations throughout its post area.
For the month of June, Post 4 Troopers and Detectives wrote a total of 2,173 citations. They removed 46 impaired drivers from Kentucky roadways and cited 425 speeders. 199 violators were charged with failure to wear a seatbelt and 10 citation for failure to use a child restraint.
They investigated 52 collisions, and 189 motorists were given a courtesy notice in lieu of a traffic citation for minor traffic offenses. They assisted 116 motorists stranded on Kentucky roadways and answered over 659 citizens complaints. They were involved in 423 special details and conducted over 12 community programs that reached over 7,015 citizens of the Commonwealth.
Detectives and troopers opened over 69 criminal cases, made 507 criminal arrests, and served over 101 criminal court documents. Additionally, they conducted over 75 school and business security checks throughout the entire Post 4 area.
In total, Post 4 Troopers, Detectives, and Command Staff logged over 6,309 hours of service for the Kentucky citizens they served.
In addition to the Trooper and Detective monthly activity, Post 4 dispatchers logged over 1,423 data entries while still answering hundreds of calls from citizens in the area.
KSP Post 4 will be operating Road Safety Checkpoints as well as Speed Checkpoints throughout the eight-county Post 4 coverage area for the months of July, August, and throughout 2022.
Traffic Safety checkpoint locations in the Post 4 district may be located online at kentuckystatepolice.org/post4checkpoints/
