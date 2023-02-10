On Monday, the Kentucky State Police released the name of the victim of last Thursday’s fatal shooting in Short Creek.
At approximately 10:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 4 received a call from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a shooting that had occurred near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in the Short Creek community.
The preliminary investigation revealed a confrontation occurred between neighbors, 42-year-old Michael Baker and 46-year-old Benjamin Vibbert, both of Falls of Rough, regarding a dog.
At some point during the confrontation, police say, Baker shot Vibbert, whom was later pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.
Vibbert’s body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy scheduled for last Friday.
KSP said the case will be turned over to the Grayson County grand jury, which will determine whether charges will be filed.
KSP was assisted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Leitchfield Police Department, Grayson County EMS, and the Grayson County Coroner’s Office. The investigation remains ongoing by KSP Detective James Gaither.
