By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association will hold the 2023 KVCA Coaches Clinic at Scott County High School on Saturday, July 22.
Included in every registration is a full membership to the KVCA and the AVCA.
This volleyball coaches clinic is open to all middle school, high school and club coaches.
All Kentucky high school coaches in attendance will receive credit for their annual KHSAA/NFHS preseason rules requirement.
Registration for the coaches clinic is available online at kvca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.