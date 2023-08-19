The KVCA Preseason Region 3 Top 5 Poll has been released.
The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association (KVCA) ranks the top five teams in each of the state’s 16 regions.
Grayson County is unranked, but is expected to show improvement during the 2023 high school volleyball season.
Whitesville Trinity, a member of the 12th District, occupies the first-place spot in the KVCA Preseason Region 3 Top 5 Poll; Apollo is ranked second; Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic are tied for third; and, rounding out the poll, Meade County is ranked fifth.
The 2023 high school volleyball season opened on Monday, Aug. 14.
