The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday that preparations for the demolition of the KY 224 bridge over the Western Kentucky Parkway are underway.
According to a press release from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 4 Representative Chris Jessie, the bridge’s replacement is part of an asphalt rehabilitation project along the parkway between mile points 111 and 116.
Shoulder work and base failure repairs on the parkway have been in progress over the past couple of weeks, with lane reductions in both directions along the stretch, Jessie said.
As replacement of the bridge takes place, several traffic changes are occurring in the interchange vicinity.
One lane of the bridge will remain open, requiring the use of temporary signals to direct alternating one-way traffic, and a barrier wall is set along the bridge deck to isolate the active lane during demolition.
The eastbound off-ramp is closed, but the eastbound on-ramp and westbound ramps remain open. Westbound parkway exiting traffic must turn right. Traffic is not allowed to turn left and go across the bridge.
Jessie said traffic engineers are trying to determine if it is feasible to open the eastbound off-ramp in upcoming phases of the project with a right turn only, but complications such as limited U-turn/turnaround opportunities may justify longer closure.
Traffic on the Western Kentucky Parkway will be rerouted at night during bridge demolition over the next week. Flaggers will direct traffic utilizing on-/off-ramps around demolition operations. Work schedules may be affected by unfavorable weather conditions.
“Prolonged ramp closures at the interchange were not originally part of the traffic plan,” said Jessie. “When bridge construction preparations began, it became evident adjustments would be needed, and last-minute decisions were made by engineers from the department, along with the contractor, to modify traffic control during construction. Discussions continue with regard to traffic control throughout various phases of the project and will be announced on a more timely basis.”
The entire parkway rehabilitation project is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 15 of this year.
