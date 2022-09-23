The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) on Wednesday provided an update on the status of the US 62 project between Leitchfield and Clarkson.
“A few weeks ago, we shared acknowledgement and preliminary details about stoppage of work along the US 62 project between Leitchfield and Clarkson in Grayson County,” said KYTC District 4 spokesman Chris Jessie in a press release.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials have been in discussion with the bond entity involved in the project contract awarded to Charles Deweese Construction, Incorporated, according to Jessie, who added that the construction company is now currently in bankruptcy proceedings.
“The intent is to hire a replacement contractor as soon as possible, which will be the responsibility of the bonding company,” Jessie said. “Bonding company representatives are visiting the US 62 worksite and other affected project sites to scope the contract they will be taking to potential bidders for picking up the bankrupt company’s incomplete jobs.”
The original expectation of the “specified working days” contract for US 62 was to have the project finished by this fall. While a new timeline for completion is not yet known, the project will be pushed into 2023.
“We understand the inconvenience on local property owners and motorists, and continue pursuit of a resolution that is as timely as possible with regard to completion while holding to standards of project quality and fiscal responsibility,” Jessie said. “KYTC is performing some temporary seeding and access maintenance to affected parcels along the construction corridor until a new contractor is selected.”
In February of 2021, Charles Deweese Construction, Incorporated was awarded a $6.51 million contract to make improvements from KY 3155 (the Leitchfield bypass, William Thomason Byway) to just east of Beehive Curve.
Work on this project continued until early summer of this year and then came to a standstill when the contractor pulled off the job, leaving it about half-way finished, the press release states.
Updates will be released about the progress of the project as they become available, KYTC officials said.
