Winning on the road, Grayson County pulled away to beat North Bullitt 8-1 on Saturday, April 29.
Grayson County shook off a slow start to claim the win.
North Bullitt pushed across one run in the bottom half of the first inning, but Grayson County pulled even with North Bullitt during its fourth at-bat.
The Lady Cougars went ahead 2-1 in the top half of the fifth inning, and, separating themselves from North Bullitt in the top half of the sixth inning, they County erupted for six runs.
Mallory Lindsey started in the circle for Grayson County and claimed the win. Lindsey pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on one hit while registering five strikeouts.
Ellie Bratcher pitched the final inning for Grayson County, giving up one hit.
Grayson County plated eight runs on 11 hits.
Bratcher (two hits), Breigh Jones (two hits, one RBI), Macy Hudspeth (two hits, one RBI), Jacie Alexander (one hit, two RBIs), Addie Hodges (one hit, one RBI), Shelby Davis (one hit, one RBI), Kinsley Chambers (one hit, one RBI) and Elizabeth Haycraft (one hit) each delivered at the plate for Grayson County in its win.
