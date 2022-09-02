Grayson County blanked visiting Butler County 3-0 in a 12th District volleyball match on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Homestanding Grayson County improved to 5-5 overall and 1-1 in the 12th District after notching the win.
Following the loss, Butler County dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the 12th District.
Grayson County dominated throughout the match.
Starting strong, Grayson County won the opening game of the 12th District volleyball match 25-6.
Remaining in control, Grayson County beat Butler County 25-7 in the second game.
Finishing strong, Grayson County topped Butler County 25-7 in the third game to claim the district win.
Lillie Payne (7 kills, 6 blocks, 3 service aces), Abigail Ray (1 kill, 2 blocks), Allie Dotson (5 kills, 4 service aces), Hannah Penner (2 kills, 2 digs), Allison Masden (4 digs), Emily Butler (1 kills, 16 assists, 3 service aces) and Riley Penner (2 kills, 1 block, 6 service aces) each contributed for Grayson County in the shutout win.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Butler County for another 12th District volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Both Grayson County and Butler County will compete in the 12th District Volleyball Tournament in October.
