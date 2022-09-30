Visiting Grayson County blanked Butler County 3-0 in a 12th District volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Grayson County beat Butler County 25-14, 25-9, 25-18.
Riley Penner (5 kills, 1 block, 11 digs, 1 service ace), Allison Masden (1 assist, 13 digs, 1 service ace), Emily Butler (1 block, 20 assists, 6 digs, 1 service ace), Hannah Penner (4 kills, 3 digs), Allie Dotson (2 kills, 1 block, 5 digs), Lillie Payne (11 kills, 2 blocks, 11 digs, 3 service aces) and Abigail Ray (1 kill, 1 assist, 8 digs, 4 service aces) each produced for Grayson County in the shutout win.
Lily Glass (2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Haley Merideth (1 kill, 12 assists, 2 digs, 2 service aces), Evanna Martin (1 kill), Sammie Johnson (21 digs, 1 service ace), Maelyn Bilicki (1 dig), Carley Jones (2 kills, 16 assists, 1 dig), Alyssa Thacker (5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig, 1 service ace), and Raegan Tuck (2 kills, 3 blocks) each contributed for Butler County in the 12th District match.
Grayson County shut out Butler County for the second time in the 2022 high school volleyball season.
Both teams will compete in the 12th District Volleyball Tournament in mid-October.
