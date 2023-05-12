Returning to the win column, Grayson County shut out Caverna 16-0 in four innings on Thursday, May 4.
Ellie Bratcher led Grayson County, pitching a one-hit shutout. Claiming the win in the circle, Bratcher recorded four strikeouts. Displaying control in the circle throughout the game, Bratcher didn’t allow any walks.
Grayson County recorded its fifth shutout win in the 2023 high school softball season. Bratcher (three hits, one RBI), Kayla Tubb (four hits), Hannah Franklin (two hits, two RBIs), Kinsley Chambers (two hits, one RBI), Elizabeth Haycraft (two hits, one RBI), Annslee Shartzer (two hits), Breigh Jones (one hit, one RBI), Shelby Davis (one hit, one RBI) and Payton Bowman (one hit) each excelled at the plate for Grayson County in its shutout win. Delivering multiple extra-base hits while helping her pitching cause, Bratcher tripled and doubled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.