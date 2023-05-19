Returning to the win column, Grayson County blanked 3rd Region rival Owensboro 4-0 on Wednesday, May 10.
Ellie Bratcher pitched a four-hit shutout for the Lady Cougars. Claiming the win in the circle, Bratcher recorded three strikeouts.
Alyssa Rhineburger started in the circle for Owensboro and absorbed the loss. Rhineburger pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs while logging one strikeout.
Replacing Rhineburger, Kirsten Tindle pitched three innings in relief for the Lady Devils.
Grayson County scored four runs on 10 hits. Hannah Franklin (two hits), Shelby Davis (two hits), Annslee Shartzer (two hits), Kinsley Chambers (one hit), Kayla Tubb (one hit), Payton Bowman (one hit) and Breigh Jones (one hit) each delivered at the plate for Grayson County in the non-district game. Both Davis and Bowman doubled for the Lady Cougars.
Emmi Connor (one hit), Ashleigh Howard (one hit), Hessi Johnson (one hit) and Addison Hill (one hit) each chipped in at the plate for visiting Owensboro. Connor tripled while Howard doubled.
Grayson County notched its second win over Owensboro in the 2023 high school softball season.
(0) comments
