Notching its fifth straight win, Grayson County defeated LaRue County 55-35 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 23.
Grayson County shot 37.2% (16-of-43) from the field in the 20-point win, connected on five of 18 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 78.3% (18-of-23) from the free throw line.
Inside, Grayson County outrebounded LaRue County 28-26.
Sydney Perkins scored 14 points to lead Grayson County to the win. Perkins finished three-of-seven from three-point range.
Sutten VanMeter accompanied Perkins in double figures for Grayson County, netting 10 points.
Following VanMeter in scoring for the Lady Cougars, Kenedi Green posted seven points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the win over LaRue County were Aryssa Riggs (five points), Briley Renfrow (five points), Isabel Blanton (four points), Breigh Jones (four points), Ella Narvaez (four points) and Addison Spainhoward (two points).
Narvaez paced Grayson County inside, grabbing a game-high nine rebounds.
Limited offensively, LaRue County shot only 21.3% (10-of-47) from the field, connected on four of 18 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 73.3% (11-of-15) from the free throw line.
Accounting for nearly half of her team’s scoring, Natalie Gentry scored a game-high 17 points to lead LaRue County in the girls’ high school basketball game.
Gentry was the only LaRue County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Behind Gentry in scoring for LaRue County, Maddie Cima netted eight points.
Chipping in offensively, Addison Skaggs (three points), Katelyn Williams (three points), Ellah Pruitt (two points) and Payton Druen (two points) accounted for the rest of LaRue County’s scoring.
