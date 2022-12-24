Visiting Edmonson County prevented Grayson County from claiming a win in its 12th District opener, defeating the Lady Cougars 45-37 on Friday, Dec. 9.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 2-4 overall and opened 0-1 in the 12th District.
Edmonson County improved to 3-1 overall and opened 1-0 in the 12th District with the win.
Grayson County fared well early, outscoring Edmonson County 13-7 in the first quarter, Edmonson County moved ahead during the second quarter and later clung to a 22-20 lead at halftime.
Edmonson County led 34-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Edmonson County shot 44.4% (16-of-36) from the field and 50% (five-of-10) from three-point range, connecting on half of the attempts taken beyond the arc.
Edmonson County shot 47.1% (eight-of-17) from the free throw line, and outrebounded Grayson County 25-23.
Carriann Williams recorded a game-high double-double to lead Edmonson County to the win. Williams scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Lady Cats.
Finishing directly behind Williams in scoring for Edmonson County, Emma White netted 13 points.
Chipping in offensively, Annie Kiper (five points), Lily Jane Vincent (five points), Callie Webb (four points), Jenna Cook (two points) and Riley Roy (two points) provided the rest of Edmonson County’s scoring.
Grayson County shot 28.6% (12-of-42) from the field.
The Lady Cougars fared better beyond the arc, shooting 35.7% (five-of-14) from three-point range and shot 61.5% (eight-of-13) from the free throw line.
Sydney Perkins scored 11 points to lead the Lady Cougars. Perkins was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the district game were Aryssa Riggs (seven points), Isabel Blanton (six points), Sutten VanMeter (five points), Kenedi Green (five points), Breigh Jones (two points) and Ella Narvaez (one point).
Riggs led Grayson County in rebounding, securing eight rebounds.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Edmonson County for a 12th District girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27.
