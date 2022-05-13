Grayson County pushed for a win but came up short as Edmonson County prevailed 6-3 in a 12th District softball game on Monday, May 2.
Edmonson County scored first and led 5-0 before the Lady Cougars answered. Homestanding Edmonson County led 6-1 at the conclusion of the fourth inning.
Edmonson County outhit Grayson County 9-6 and finished error-free in the field.
Julie Norris earned the win in the circle for host Edmonson County. Norris pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits while recording five strikeouts over seven innings.
Josie Sims took the loss in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Sims allowed six runs on nine hits while striking out two over six innings.
Alexa Henderson, Hallie Cassady and Taylor Minyard each collected multiple hits for Edmonson County. Henderson, who doubled, led Edmonson County at the plate, delivering three hits in four at-bats and collecting five RBIs.
Contributing to Edmonson County’s offensive effort, Skylar Hawks and Rayleigh Moon added one hit apiece.
Madelynne Henning and Shelby Davis paced Grayson County at the plate, providing two hits apiece for the Lady Cougars. Davis doubled and drove in all three of Grayson County’s runs.
Chipping in at the plate for Grayson County, Hannah Franklin and Allie Dotson added one hit each.
Defensively, Grayson County committed four errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.