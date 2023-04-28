Grayson County couldn’t overcome a deficit as Ohio County pulled away to win 9-3 in a non-district high school softball game on Thursday, April 13.
Longtime rivals, Grayson County and Ohio County met for the first time in the 2023 season.
Grayson County scored first but couldn’t maintain its early momentum. The Lady Cougars pushed across a pair of runs in the top half of the second inning to move ahead 2-0.
Answering, Ohio County erupted for eight runs in the bottom half of the second inning and, leading 8-2, added another run in the bottom half of the third frame.
Grayson County crossed home plate once in the top half of the fourth inning before being held scoreless throughout the remainder of the non-district game.
Mallory Lindsey took the loss in the circle. Along with Lindsey, Payton Bowman and Ellie Bratcher pitched for the Lady Cougars.
Bowman (one hit), Addy Bratcher (three hits, two RBIs) and Ellie Bratcher (one hit) each delivered at the plate for Grayson County in the non-district matchup.
Providing an extra-base hit for the Lady Cougars, Addy Bratcher doubled.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Ohio County on Monday, May 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.