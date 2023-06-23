Grayson County dropped summer girls’ high school basketball games to Russell County and host Bowling Green on Tuesday, June 13.
Russell County 23 Grayson County 20
Russell County held on to defeat Grayson County 23-20 in a low-scoring summer girls’ high school basketball game at Bowling Green High School on June 13.
Grayson County suffered the setback after doubling up Russell County 12-6 in the first half.
Sydney Perkins led Grayson County with 14 points. Perkins was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Following Perkins in scoring for Grayson County, Isabel Blanton netted four points.
Bowling Green 44 Grayson County 34
Perennial region title contender Bowling Green also beat visiting Grayson County 44-34 on June 13.
Bowling Green and Grayson County were tied 25-25 at halftime; however, Bowling Green controlled the second half.
Sutten VanMeter scored 19 points to lead the Lady Cougars. VanMeter was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Following VanMeter in scoring for Grayson County, Sydney Perkins netted seven points. Chipping in offensively for Grayson County, Breigh Jones contributed three points and Ella Narvaez added two points.
