Grayson County was limited offensively as Muhlenberg County pulled away to win 52-37 in a late-season girls high school basketball game on Monday, Feb. 13.
Muhlenberg County moved ahead early, outscoring Grayson County 12-5 in the first quarter.
Continuing to lead midway through the matchup, Muhlenberg County led 27-21 at halftime, and, pushing their lead back out after the break, the Lady Mustangs led 39-24 at the end of the third quarter.
Muhlenberg County shot 48.8% (20-of-41) from the field, made five of 14 three-point field goal attempts to shoot 35.7% from beyond the arc, and shot 50% (seven-of-14) from the free throw line.
Brooklyn Stewart scored 21 points and cleared out eight rebounds to lead Muhlenberg County to the win. Stewart led all players in scoring and rebounding.
Accompanying Stewart in double figures for Muhlenberg County, Taylor Wilkins scored 15 points.
In addition to the two scorers in double figures, Muhlenberg County received offensive production from Sarah-Cate Boggess (six points), Makayla Duvall (five points), Aven Proffitt (three points) and Isabela Wilkins (two points).
Grayson County shot only 25.5% (13-of-51) from the field, and made four of 20 three-point field goal attempts.
Thriving at the foul line, Grayson County managed to connect on all seven of its free throw attempts to shoot 100%.
Aryssa Riggs scored 10 points to lead Grayson County in the matchup. Riggs was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Following Riggs in scoring for Grayson County, Isabel Blanton netted seven points.
Behind Blanton, Sydney Perkins pushed in six points for the Lady Cougars.
Eight players accounted for Grayson County’s scoring. The additional scorers for Grayson County were Briley Renfrow (four points), Sutten VanMeter (four points), Payton Bowman (two points), Kenedi Green (two points) and Breigh Jones (two points).
