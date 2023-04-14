Grayson County couldn’t battle back from behind as Muhlenberg County prevailed 12-4 in a high school softball game on Monday, March 27.
Muhlenberg County pitcher Ava Carver pitched a complete game and earned the win in the circle. Carver allowed four runs on seven hits over seven innings.
Ellie Bratcher started in the circle for Grayson County and suffered the pitching loss. Bratcher pitched two and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on six hits while recording five strikeouts.
Following Bratcher, Mallory Lindsey and Payton Bowman each pitched in relief for the Lady Cougars.
Joshlynn Noe led Muhlenberg County at the plate, finishing three-for-five with a double, a home run and three RBIs.
Contributing at the plate, Carver (two hits), Sophia Wilkins (two hits, two RBIs), Taylor Wilkins (two hits, one RBI), Jaycee Phillips (one hit, three RBIs), Abry Carver (one hit, one RBI), Abigail Skaggs (one hit, one RBI), Josie Davis (one hit, one RBI) and Macy Cotton (one hit) aided Muhlenberg County offensively.
Grayson County scored four runs on six hits. Bowman (one hit), Addy Bratcher (one hit, two RBIs), Ellie Bratcher (one hit, two RBIs), Hannah Franklin (one hit), Kayla Tubb (one hit) and Shelby Davis (one hit) each produced at the plate for the Lady Cougars.
Both Davis and Ellie Bratcher doubled for Grayson County in the non-district matchup.
Third Region rivals, Grayson County and Muhlenberg County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 high school softball season.
