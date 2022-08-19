Grayson County slipped into the loss column as homestanding Hart County pulled away to win 11-2 in a girls’ high school soccer match on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 1-1.
Hart County moved to 3-0 after notching the win.
Kaycee Pedigo and Dea Bradley scored five goals apiece for Hart County in the victory over Grayson County.
Rounding out Hart County’s individual scoring in the girls’ high school soccer match, Hannah O’Neal netted one goal.
Pedigo, O’Neal, Taylor Smith, Ryann Hawkins and Chloe Bailey dealt out one assist apiece for the Lady Raiders.
Goalkeeper August Neal paced Hart County defensively, recording eight saves while allowing two goals.
Laci Nelson and Mackenzie England netted one goal apiece for Grayson County (1-1) in the setback.
Defensively, goalkeeper Allyssa Morgan recorded 35 saves for the Lady Cougars.
