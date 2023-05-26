Grayson County came up short as Edmonson County held on to win 6-5 in the semifinals of the 12th District Softball Tournament on Tuesday, May 16.
The loss eliminated Grayson County from the tournament and closed out the team’s season with a record of 13-22.
With the win, Edmonson County improved to 16-9 and advanced to the 12th District Softball Tournament championship game.
Julie Norris claimed the win in the circle for the Lady Cats. Norris allowed only one earned run while recording three strikeouts.
Grayson County pitcher Ellie Bratcher absorbed the loss. Bratcher allowed six earned runs while registering six strikeouts.
Norris (one hit, two RBIs), Annie Kiper (three hits), Callie Webb (two hits, three RBIs) and Makayla Hogg (one RBI) each produced at the plate for Edmonson County in the district tournament game. Both Norris and Webb homered for the Lady Cats.
Shelby Davis (three hits, one RBI), Kayla Tubb (two hits, one RBI), Hannah Franklin (two hits), Elizabeth Haycraft (two hits) and Annslee Shartzer (one hit) each contributed at the plate for Grayson County during the postseason matchup. Davis and Tubb drove in one run apiece for the Lady Cougars.
