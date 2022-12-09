Grayson County was limited offensively as Breckinridge County pulled away to win 54-22 in a girls high school basketball season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Breckinridge County took control early, blanking Grayson County 10-0 in the opening quarter.
Remaining in control midway throughout the matchup, Breckinridge County led 27-7 at halftime.
Breckinridge County outrebounded Grayson County 32-22 in the girls high school basketball matchup.
Elizabeth Grimes scored a game-high 19 points to lead Breckinridge County to the win.
Nearly reaching double figures for the Lady Tigers, Caroline Lucas netted nine points.
The additional scorers for Breckinridge County included Josie Mitcham (eight points), Kayleigh Huffines (seven points), Rowan Radaszewski (six points), Kylie Carby (four points) and Raygan Henning (one point).
Lucas paced Breckinridge County inside, claiming seven rebounds.
Breigh Jones netted 10 points to pace Grayson County in the season opener.
In addition to Jones, Grayson County received scoring from Sydney Perkins (three points), Lexi Logsdon (three points), Sutten VanMeter (two points), Isabel Blanton (two points) and Aryssa Riggs (two points).
Inside for Grayson County, Blanton and Kennedi Green pulled down six rebounds apiece.
