Grayson County suffered its second straight loss as Hart County pulled away to win 56-30 in a non-district girls’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Hart County delivered offensively throughout the matchup, shooting 42.6% (20-of-47) from the field. The Lady Raiders were eight-of-20 (40%) from three-point range.
Hart County shot 66.7% (eight-of-12) from the free throw line.
Dea Bradley scored 20 points to lead Hart County to the win. Bradley was the only Hart County player to reach double figures.
Nearly reaching double figures for the Lady Raiders, Kenly Christy and Kennedy Reynolds netted nine points apiece while Emma Smith added eight points.
Chipping in offensively, Zoey Champlain (four points), Lexie Barbour (three points) and Lilly Jeffries (three points) provided the rest of Hart County’s scoring.
Grayson County was held to 10 field goals and four three-point field goals but managed to connect on 14 of 22 free throw attempts.
Sydney Perkins scored 11 points to lead Grayson County in scoring. Perkins was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures.
Finishing one field goal short of reaching double figures for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs scored eight points.
The other scorers for Grayson County were Isabel Blanton (three points), Sutten VanMeter (two points), Ella Narvaez (two points), Addison Spainhoward (one point), Payton Bowman (one point), Lexi Logsdon (one point) and Breigh Jones (one point).
Riggs paced Grayson County inside, claiming eight rebounds.
Grayson County outrebounded Hart County 31-26 in the setback.
Grayson County and Hart County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.