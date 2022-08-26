Grayson County suffered three straight shutout losses to Taylor County, LaRue County and Green County during the second week of the 2022 girls’ high school soccer season Monday, Aug. 15-Thursday, Aug. 18.
Visiting Taylor County pulled away to defeat Grayson County 10-0 on Monday, Aug. 15; LaRue County upended host Grayson County 10-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 16; and, dealing Grayson County its third straight shutout loss, Green County won 4-0 over the Lady Cougars on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Following the loss to Green County, Grayson County dropped to 1-4.
Grayson County entered the week with regular season games remaining versus Taylor County, Marion County, Muhlenberg County, Butler County, Allen County-Scottsville, Breckinridge County, McLean County, Meade County, Warren Central, Warren East, Hart County and Fort Knox.
