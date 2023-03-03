Grayson County couldn’t battle back from behind as host Edmonson County pulled away to win 66-42 in the semifinals of the 12th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Monday, Feb. 20.
Edmonson County took control early, outscoring Grayson County 13-1 in the first quarter.
The Lady Cats led 27-9 at halftime, carrying momentum over into the second half.
Remaining out in front, Edmonson County led 49-24 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Edmonson County shot 44.7% (21-of-47) from the field, connected on four of 13 three-point field goal attempts to shoot 30.8% from beyond the arc, shot 69% (20-of-29) from the free throw line, and outrebounded Grayson County 35-22.
Lily Jane Vincent scored 19 points to lead Edmonson County to the win.
Joining Vincent in double figures for Edmonson County, Cariann Williams scored 17 points and Callie Webb netted 10 points.
Edmonson County’s offensive attack featured nine different scorers. Jenna Cook (five points), Annie Kiper (four points), Riley Roy (four points), Kennadi Swihart (three points), Emma White (two points) and Shelby Sowders (two points) provided Edmonson County’s other scoring.
Roy paced Edmonson County inside, securing seven rebounds.
Limited offensively, Grayson County finished 10-of-45 from the field, made three of 10 three-point field goal attempts shooting 30% from beyond the arc, and managed to shoot 79.2% (19-of-22) from the free throw line.
Sydney Perkins scored 13 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead the Lady Cougars.
Narrowly missing double figures for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs netted nine points.
Grayson County received scoring from seven different players. The additional scorers for Grayson County were Sutten VanMeter (seven points), Payton Bowman (five points), Breigh Jones (four points), Briley Renfrow (two points) and Isabel Blanton (two points).
The loss eliminated Grayson County from the 12th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament. Grayson County exited the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season 11-17.
With the win, Edmonson County improved to 21-7. The Lady Cats advanced to the 12th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament title game.
