Grayson County came up short as visiting John Hardin prevailed 6-5 in a high school softball regular season finale on Monday, May 16.
John Hardin scored first and never trailed. After plating three runs in each of its first two plate appearances, John Hardin led 6-0 at the conclusion of the second inning.
Pushing late, Grayson County scored five runs over the last three innings.
Lillian Wiley earned the win in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs. Wiley allowed five runs on eight hits while striking out one over seven innings.
Mallory Lindsey took the loss in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks while recording five strikeouts over seven innings.
John Hardin scored six runs on seven hits. Tristin Weems and Mari-Beth Richards recorded two hits apiece for the Lady Bulldogs. Aiding John Hardin at the plate, Kristeen Kettlehake, Samara Neal and Jazmine Caswell added one hit apiece.
Weems and Reyna Joyner each drove in one run for the Lady Bulldogs.
Grayson County scored five runs on eight hits in the setback.
Annslee Shartzer went three-for-three at the plate to pace Grayson County’s offensive attack. Contributing offensively for the Lady Cougars, Madelynn Henning, Hannah Franklin, Raigan Cave, Addy Bratcher and Allie Dotson added one hit apiece.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 13-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.