Grayson County faltered late as Taylor County battled back from behind to win 10-7 on Saturday, May 6.
Hannah Gupton hit a three-run home run to left centerfield to lift Taylor County to the win.
Taylor County pitcher Madelynn Yates claimed the win in the circle.
Grayson County pitcher Ellie Bratcher was stuck with the loss.
Yates and Bratcher each pitched a complete game.
Taylor County’s offensive attack included Gupton (two hits, three RBIs), Adelyn Bradstreet (three hits, two RBIs), Molly Hughes (two hits, one RBI), Aubree Bardin (two hits, one RBI), Shelby Clayton (one RBI), Allee Coghill (one RBI) and Riley Sprowles (one RBI).
Bratcher (one hit), Kayla Tubb (three hits), Annslee Shartzer (two hits, two RBIs), Kinsley Chambers (one hit) and Hannah Franklin (one hit) each connected at the plate for Grayson County in the late-season game. Shartzer drilled two doubles while Chambers legged out a triple.
