Claiming its second straight win, Grayson County knocked off Breckinridge County 6-1 in a girls’ high school soccer match on Monday, Aug. 28.
Longtime 3rd Region rivals, Grayson County and Breckinridge County met for a non-district match.
Addison Cain netted three goals to lead Grayson County to the victory.
In addition to Clark recording a hat trick, Maryn Evans, Elizabeth Haycraft and Laci Nelson netted one goal apiece for Grayson County in its win.
Evans, Nelson and Abigail Pennington each distributed one assist for the Lady Cougars.
Goalkeeper Eva Pierce paced Grayson County defensively, recording three saves while limiting Breckinridge County to one goal.
Skyler Henderson netted Breckinridge County’s lone goal in the girls’ high school soccer match.
Defensively for Breckinridge County, goalkeeper Sarah Drane delivered 12 saves while allowing six goals.
Grayson County remained in the win column after shutting out McLean County 9-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Breckinridge County for another non-district match on Monday, Sept. 11.
