By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Limited offensively, Grayson County suffered a setback as Butler County pulled away to win 45-27 in a 12th District girls basketball game on Friday, Jan. 13.
Moving ahead early, Butler County outscored the Lady Cougars 18-11 in the first quarter.
Extending its lead out to a double-digit advantage on its home court, Butler County led 28-15 at halftime.
Remaining in control after the break, Butler County led 34-25 at the end of the third quarter.
Butler County shot 37.8% (14-of-37) from the field, 30% (three-of-10) from three-point range, and 72.7% from the free throw line, connecting frequently at the foul stripe.
Jenna Phelps scored 24 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Butler County to the district win. Phelps led all players in scoring and rebounding.
Taylor Leach (five points), Ann Marie Skaggs (four points), Ava Wilson (four points), Parker Willoughby (three points), Karrington Hunt (three points) and Tinslea Belcher (two points) accompanied Phelps in Butler County’s scoring column.
Aryssa Riggs scored 10 points to lead the Lady Cougars. Finishing near double figures for Grayson County in the district game, Sutten VanMeter netted eight points.
Chipping in offensively, Kenedi Green (three points), Ella Narvaez (three points), Breigh Jones (two points) and Sydney Perkins (one point) accounted for the rest of Grayson County’s individual scoring.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Butler County for a 12th District girls basketball game in Leitchfield on Friday, Feb. 3.
