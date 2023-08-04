Grayson County made its 2023 season debut in the Shelby County Lady Rocket Invitational at Weissinger Hills Golf Course on Thursday, July 27.
Three golfers, Natalie Garrett, Amelia Newton, and Alyssa Merrifield, competed for Grayson County in the early-season girls’ high school golf tournament, which included teams from several different regions.
Grayson County, Collegiate, DuPont Manual, Pendleton County, Russell and Spencer County each were represented, with golfers competing as individuals in the Shelby County Lady Rocket Invitational.
Garrett led the Grayson County trio, shooting a 95; behind Garrett’s effort, Newton shot a 111; and Merrifield shot a 118.
