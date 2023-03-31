Grayson County outlasted Third Region rival Breckinridge County 4-3 in a high school softball game on Monday, March 20.
Ellie Bratcher earned the pitching win for Grayson County in the non-district game, allowing three runs on five hits and recording four strikeouts.
Kaylee Ball started in the circle for Breckinridge County and absorbed the loss. She pitched three and one-third innings, allowing four runs on six hits.
Ashlyn White pitched in relief for the Lady Tigers, and worked two and two-third innings, giving up one hit while registering seven strikeouts.
Grayson County, under the direction of Coach Penny Reece, scored four runs on five hits. Annslee Shartzer (two hits), Shelby Davis (one hit, one RBI), Kayla Tubb (one hit), Breigh Jones (one hit) and Hannah Franklin (one RBI) each produced offensively for the Lady Cougars.
Breckinridge County’s offensive effort included Jada Lucas (two hits), Delaney Harned (one hit, one RBI), Abby Dupin (one hit), Hadley Boehman (one hit), Skyler Henderson (one hit) and Raelyn Adkisson (one RBI).
The Lady Cougars returned to the win column after dropping a 12th District game to Whitesville Trinity on Friday, March 17.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Breckinridge County on Thursday, April 27.
