Grayson County outlasted Breckinridge County 2-1 in double overtime in an 11th District girls’ soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Under the direction of Coach Bailey VanMeter, Grayson County notched its second straight win.
After posting the win, Grayson County improved to 3-6 overall and 2-0 in the 11th District.
Kinley Cook and Alexis Henderson scored one goal apiece for homestanding Grayson County in the district win.
Chipping in offensively for the Lady Cougars, Kelsey Sneed recorded one assist.
Defensively for Grayson County, goalkeeper Allyssa Morgan logged five saves while limiting Breckinridge County to one goal.
Mary Mattingly provided the offense for Breckinridge County in the district match, netting the Lady Tigers’ lone goal.
Goalkeeper Sarah Drane paced Breckinridge County defensively, recording 15 saves while allowing two goals.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Breckinridge County for another 11th District girls’ soccer match on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Both Grayson County and Breckinridge County will compete in the 11th District Girls’ Soccer Tournament in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.