Notching its first win in the 2023 high school softball season, Grayson County outlasted 3rd Region rival Owensboro 6-5 on Thursday, March 16.
Grayson County worked its way into the win column after falling to Bullitt East in a season opener two days earlier.
Ellie Bratcher earned the win in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Bratcher pitched all seven innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits while recording four strikeouts.
Working out a relief role, Owensboro pitcher Kirsten Tindle took the loss. Tindle allowed two runs on four hits while posting one strikeout over four innings.
Kasia Palmer pitched the first three innings for Owensboro, allowing four runs on two hits while logging one strikeout.
Making the most of its offensive opportunities, Grayson County scored six runs on seven hits.
Shelby Davis led Grayson County at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
In addition to Davis, Kayla Tubb (two hits, two RBIs), Addy Bratcher (one hit), Breigh Jones (one hit) and Anslee Shartzer (one RBI) contributed offensively for Grayson County in the non-district win.
Owensboro pushed across five runs on 10 hits.
Addison Hill paced Owensboro at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run. Hill drove in one of Owensboro’s five runs.
Along with Hill’s leading performance, Palmer (one hit), Ashleigh Howard (two hits, one RBI), Ellington Embry (one hit, one RBI), Reese Boswell (one hit, one RBI), Emmi Connor (one hit) and Sophie Moorman (one hit) produced at the plate for the Lady Devils.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Owensboro for a late-season matchup on Tuesday, May 9.
