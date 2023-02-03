Returning to the win column, Grayson County topped visiting Hopkinsville 66-56 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28.
After notching the win, Grayson County improved to 10-12.
Rivals from bordering regions, Grayson County and Hopkinsville battled back and forth throughout the game.
Grayson County and Hopkinsville were tied 11-11 at the end of first quarter, and, at halftime, both teams were still even, 35-35.
Grayson County led 51-50 at the conclusion of the third period before pulling away for the win in the final quarter.
Three players from Grayson County reached double figures in scoring.
Sydney Perkins scored 19 points to lead the Lady Cougars. Accompanying Perkins in double figures for Grayson County, Isabel Blanton scored 13 points and Ella Narvaez netted 12 points.
Narrowly missing double figures for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs added nine points.
Aiding Grayson County offensively, Kenedi Green (seven points), Sutten VanMeter (five points) and Breigh Jones (one point) supplied the winning team’s other scoring.
Kahtahvia Fleming led Hopkinsville with a game-high double-double, scoring 25 points and hauling down 14 rebounds.
Delivering another double-double for Hopkinsville, TaRia Sharber scored 11 points and corralled 10 rebounds.
Contributing offensively, MaKaya Payton (seven points), DeAijha Tullis (five points), Crislyn Murray (four points), Amiyah Hurt (two points) and Zynia Earthman (two points) provided Hopkinsville’s additional scoring.
