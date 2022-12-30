In the first game of her Grayson County High School career, Aryssa Riggs scored four points, made both of her free-throw attempts and grabbed a rebound. As just a freshman in 2019, Riggs had started her Lady Cougar career by contributing in a season-opening win over John Hardin. From then until now as a senior guard, Riggs has been a key contributor to the program throughout what has now been a 90-game GCHS career (prior to facing McLean County Dec. 28).
“Her work ethic and commitment to the program will be an example to our younger girls for years,” Lady Cougar head coach Todd Johnston said. “She’s had to change her role for us several times, and she is willing to do whatever is asked. (She’s) the epitome of a team player.”
That team-first approach is important to Riggs as she embraces being a team leader.
“I feel like I’ve always had that though, even as a sophomore I was one of the leaders on the team,” she said. “I talk a lot and I really communicate with everybody. They all come to me when they have a question most of the time.”
She leads by example, whether it’s with what she says or how she plays. Riggs, 18, said she’s focused not on any individual accolades but finding a way to get the Lady Cougars back in the 3rd Region Tournament after a disappointing 3-23 season a year ago. She said her fondest memory has been winning the district tournament during her sophomore season when Grayson County beat Edmonson County in the 12th District Tournament semifinals and Butler County in the final.
“It’s really important because I played my best game that night,” Riggs said of the final. “I feel like I play better in bigger games.”
In that district final, Riggs scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. She made 5-of-9 3-pointers as the Lady Cougars rolled in the title game. She also had 16 points in the semifinal win. She said she has made several improvements.
“Probably getting to the basket and being more aggressive, and rebounding,” she said. “I really block big girls out now to get the rebound.”
As a freshman, Riggs averaged 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds a game in 33 games. She added 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds a game as a sophomore and then last year contributed 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds a game. Through 10 games this season, Riggs — one of two seniors in the program with Briley Renfrow as the other — was averaging 8 points a game and around 4 rebounds a game. Over her Lady Cougar career, Riggs has scored 545 points.
Statistics aside, Johnston said, “Her leadership is vital to us.”
Riggs said she thinks the Lady Cougars can turn around what has been a 2-8 start to the season.
“I think that if we’re more aggressive on the defensive end and we get up on people like they get up on us then we’ll be better off and we’ll be able to turn them over like they’ve been able to get us to turn the ball over and get easy baskets,” she said.
