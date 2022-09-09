Remaining in the win column, visiting Grayson County shut out Edmonson County 3-0 in a 12th District volleyball match on Monday, Aug. 29.
Grayson County pulled away to win the opening game of the 12th District match 25-19.
Holding on to win the second game of the district match, Grayson County topped Edmonson County 25-21.
Finishing strong, Grayson County pulled away to win the third game of the match 25-11.
Riley Penner (4 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, 7 service aces), Allison Masden (13 digs, 1 service ace), Emily Butler (3 blocks, 26 assists, 9 digs, 1 service ace), Hannah Penner (5 kills, 3 digs), Allie Dotson (3 kills, 4 blocks, 8 digs, 1 service ace), Lillie Payne (15 kills, 5 blocks, 6 digs, 6 service aces) and Abigail Ray (2 kills, 2 digs) each produced for Grayson County in the district win.
Brooklyn Simon (1 kill, 2 digs), Halle Tedder (2 digs), Raven Cast (8 assists, 1 dig), Alyssa Doyle (3 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs), Rylee Laster (5 kills, 1 block), Kaylee Lindsey (5 kills, 8 blocks, 1 assist, 9 digs, 1 service ace), Ryann Davis (3 digs), Whitley Davis (4 kills, 10 digs, 1 service ace), MaKaylee Thompson (7 digs) and Alivia Mabrey (7 assists, 4 digs) each contributed for Edmonson County in the district match.
Grayson County is slated to host Edmonson County for another 12th District volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Both Grayson County and Edmonson County are slated to compete in the 12th District Volleyball Tournament in October.
