Grayson County shut out Edmonson County 3-0 in a 12th District volleyball match on Monday, Aug. 28.
Winning convincingly, Grayson County defeated Edmonson County 25-15, 25-9, 25-13.
Karla Childress (1 dig), Merri Bratcher (3 kills, 4 blocks), Layla Escue (2 kills, 2 blocks), Abigail Ray (1 kill, 8 assists, 3 digs), Riley Penner (15 kills, 8 digs, 2 service aces), Annslee Shartzer (1 dig, 1 service ace), Averi Decker (1 kill, 11 assists, 4 digs), Hannah Penner (3 kills, 6 digs, 5 service aces) and Allison Masden (1 kill, 4 digs) were each productive for Grayson County in its district win.
Sydney Hennion (2 assists, 3 digs), Avary Vertrees (3 kills), Josie Lich (1 kill, 2 digs), Riley Monroe (2 kills), Madison Bullock (2 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs), Averie Hill (5 digs), Ryann Davis (9 digs, 1 service ace), Alivia Mabrey (1 assist, 2 digs, 1 service ace), Abigail Oakley (2 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs), Julie Norris (2 digs), Reagan Ferguson (1 assist) and Bailey Ferguson (1 dig) each chipped in for Edmonson County during the district match.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Edmonson County for a 12th District volleyball match in Brownsville on Monday, Sept. 25, and both teams will compete in the 12th District Volleyball Tournament in October.
