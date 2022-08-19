Grayson County pulled away to shut out 11th District opponent Edmonson County 8-0 in a girls’ high school soccer season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
The Lady Cougars, under the guidance of Coach Bailey VanMeter, moved ahead early and forced Edmonson County to play from behind throughout the match.
Five different players scored for Grayson County in the shutout win.
Laci Nelson recorded a hat trick to lead Grayson County to a win in the season opener. Nelson thrived offensively as she netted three goals.
Kelsey Sneed netted two goals and dished out one assist for the Lady Cougars.
Rounding out Grayson County’s scoring, Madelyn Middleton, Alexis Henderson and Kinley Cook added one goal apiece.
Contributing to Grayson County’s offensive attack, Abigail Pennington distributed two assists.
Defensively for Grayson County, goalkeeper Allyssa Morgan recorded a shutout.
Grayson County and Edmonson County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022 girls’ high school soccer season.
