Visiting Grayson County shut out Hart County 2-0 in a high school volleyball season opener on Monday, Aug. 15.
The Lady Cougars won 25-7, 25-13.
Several players contributed for Grayson County in the win over Hart County.
Lillie Payne (10 kills, 7 digs), Emily Butler (16 assists, 7 digs, 2 service aces), Riley Penner (5 kills, 5 digs, 3 service aces), Allie Dotson (1 kill, 1 block, 9 digs, 2 service aces), Allison Masden (6 digs, 1 service ace), Hannah Penner (1 kill, 1 dig) and Abigail Ray (1 kill, 2 digs, 1 service ace) each delivered for Grayson County in the victory.
Grayson County and Hart County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022 high school volleyball season.
The Lady Cougars met Hart County following a successful preseason.
Grayson County is scheduled to compete in the Apollo Summer Slam Friday, Aug. 19-Saturday, Aug. 20. Complete coverage of Grayson County’s stint in the Apollo Summer Slam will appear in next week’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.