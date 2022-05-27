Grayson County suffered a season-ending loss as Whitesville Trinity pulled away to win 11-7 in the semifinals of the 12th District Softball Tournament at Butler County High School on Tuesday, May 17.
The loss eliminated Grayson County from the high school softball postseason. The Lady Cougars exited the 2022 season 13-23.
Allie Barnett earned the win in the circle for the Lady Raiders. Barnett pitched six innings, allowing seven runs on 11 hits while recording four strikeouts.
Closing out the game for Whitesville Trinity, Allie Graham threw one inning in relief.
Mallory Lindsey took the loss in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing 11 runs on 12 hits and one walk.
Whitesville Trinity edged Grayson County 12-11 in the hit column and committed only one error.
Cassidy Morris, Katherine Hibbitt and Allie Graham each recorded multiple hits for the Lady Raiders. Morris led Whitesville Trinity at the plate, finishing 4-for-4.
Both Morris and Hibbitt homered for Whitesville Trinity in the win. Morris and Hibbitt, each of whom added a double, collected three RBIs and two RBIs, respectively.
Allie Dotson, Addy Bratcher and Hannah Franklin each recorded multiple hits for the Lady Cougars. Dotson and Bratcher connected for three hits apiece.
Moving runners around the bases for Grayson County, Franklin and Shelby Davis delivered two RBIs each. Both Davis and Madelynn Henning doubled for Grayson County in the season-ending setback.
After notching the win, Whitesville Trinity advanced to the 12th District Softball Tournament title game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.