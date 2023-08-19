Grayson County is scheduled to compete in the H&H Holiday Hoopfest at Logan County High School during the first month of the 2023-24 girls’ high school basketball season.
The Lady Cougars are slated to meet 1st Region member Carlisle County in the opening round on Wednesday, Dec. 27.
Earlier in the offseason, Grayson County announced Mike McClintic as its new girls’ basketball head coach.
McClintic is preparing to guide the Grayson County girls’ basketball team as its 13th all-time coach. He replaces Todd Johnston.
A veteran coach, McClintic has guided girls’ and boys’ basketball programs during his coaching career. McClintic coached the Edmonson County High School girls’ basketball and boys’ basketball programs in separate stints. He coached at Cannelton High School in Indiana from 1988-2000.
McClintic’s most recent stint as a head coach was guiding the Edmonson County boys’ basketball team. He stepped down from the Edmonson County boys’ basketball post in 2021.
Most recently, McClintic has served as an assistant coach under Travis Johnston on the Grayson County boys’ basketball coaching staff.
In addition, McClintic is the Grayson County assistant athletic director.
In two seasons as Grayson County head coach, Todd Johnston compiled a 14-39 overall record. Under the guidance of Todd Johnston, Grayson County showed improvement throughout its most recent season. The Lady Cougars exited the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season 11-17.
Several experienced players are set to return for Grayson County in the 2023-24 girls’ high school basketball season.
Grayson County will begin preseason practice in mid-October.
