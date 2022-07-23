GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Grayson County is scheduled to face host Allen County-Scottsville in the Southern Kentucky Slam on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Allen County-Scottsville hosts the high school volleyball event annually.
The Lady Cougars dropped two matches to Allen County-Scottsville during the 2021 high school volleyball season.
Grayson County finished runner-up to Whitesville Trinity in the 12th District in 2021. Following a loss to Ohio County in the opening round of the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2021 season 12-26.
Allen County-Scottsville is the reigning 15th District volleyball champion. After capturing the 15th District title and making an appearance in the 4th Region Volleyball Tournament, Allen County-Scottsville exited the 2021 season 24-15. Allen County-Scottsville notched the third-most wins among 4th Region high school volleyball teams in 2021.
The Lady Cougars’ complete schedule for the 2022 high school volleyball season will be published in an upcoming edition. High school volleyball teams are back on the court for preseason practices following the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period.
Head coach Kelli Harris guides the Lady Cougars.
